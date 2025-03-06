Ava Holmgren shines in Spain

Orillia, Ont.’s Ava Holmgren has begun 2025 with a bang, taking an excellent 9th in stage 1 of the Vuelta a Extremadura Femenina. The 19-year-old WorldTour rider was just 39 seconds behind her teammate, Ellen van Dijk, one of the best time triallists in the world. Van Dijk has been world champion in the discipline three times. The Dutchwoman flew in the 9.1 km test, finishing in 11 minutes and 20 seconds, averaging 48.176 km/h.

“I really enjoyed the first stage of the Vuelta a Extremadura,” Holmgren said. “It was a technical time trial with many turns, cobbles, and roundabouts—how exhilarating! I am very happy with how I executed my first race on the road this season. I also have to say chapeau to all of my teammates who crushed it today!”

Her team truly did crush it, putting five riders in the top 10. Apart from van Dijk, Felicity Wilson-Haffenden was fourth, Danish national champion Emma Norsgaard was fifth, and Izzy Sharp was one place ahead of Holmgren in 8th.

The first day is a double day, with stage 1b going from Mérida to Cáceres for a total of 81.5 km. The Vuelta a Extremadura Femenina is four stages long, with the final one on Saturday.

This is Holmgren’s second year as a pro, after a solid debut in 2024. The multi-disciplined rider was second at the time trial nationals and earned her first podium as a pro at the Tour de Normandie Féminin. She finished second on the final stage, Villers to Bocage to Caen, a 138.5 km race. She also finished a respectable 22nd at her first under-23 world road championships. Earlier this year, she had to withdraw from the ‘cross worlds, citing sickness. But she has definitely rebounded with a great ride in Spain.