Ava Holmgren takes huge win at UCI World Cup

Just days after her twin sister Bella Holmgren scored a major first pro victory on the road, Ava followed up with an impressive win on Saturday at the UCI MTB World Cup. Ava Holmgren claimed victory in the U23 women’s race, finishing one second ahead of her sister Isabella Holmgren, who had won the first two XCC rounds. Ella MacPhee completed the all-Canadian podium, also finishing within a second of the winner.

There were more big Canadian results on Saturday. In the junior XCO race, Rafaelle Carrier finished second. Like the Holmgrens, Carrier is a multi-discipline rider, competing in road, MTB, and cyclocross. In fact, she’s set to ride as a stagiaire later this year with Arkéa–B&B Hotels.

Both Holmgrens are enjoying stellar 2025 seasons. Isabella recently won the Durango–Durango Emakumeen Saria in Spain’s Basque Country, breaking away solo on the final climb about 10 km from the finish. She held her lead on a technical descent, crossing the line alone, eight seconds ahead of Évita Muzic (FDJ–SUEZ).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trek Factory Racing-Pirelli XC (@trekfactoryracingxc)



Ava has also been shining on the road. She began her 2025 road campaign in strong form, placing 9th in Stage 1 of the Vuelta a Extremadura Femenina. The 19-year-old WorldTour rider finished just 39 seconds behind her teammate, Ellen van Dijk—one of the top time trial specialists in the world and a three-time world champion. Van Dijk dominated the 9.1 km stage, posting a time of 11 minutes and 20 seconds, averaging 48.176 km/h.

The two Orillia, Ont. natives are making waves across dirt, trails, and tarmac—and look set for even bigger things ahead. Let’s not forget Ella MacPhee, riding for the Wilier–Vittoria MTB Factory Team. It was a standout performance today by the Squamish rider.

The future is bright for Canadian women’s cycling.

On Sunday, the U23 and elite categories will contest the XCO race. A certain Mathieu van der Poel will be on the start line—along with his female teammate Puck Pieterse. Both are dominating on the road this year, so expect fireworks on the trails.

Catch all the action at FloBikes.com. Canadian Cycling Magazine will have a full race report after the dust settles.