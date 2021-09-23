Avid senior cyclist’s family plead for help in finding missing Mississauga man

Ignatio Viana’s family and the Peel Regional Police are urging the public to help them locate the missing 81-year-old cyclist, who went out for a bike ride in Mississauga on Friday, September 17 morning and never returned.

In a video on Peel Regional Police’s Twitter page, Viana’s niece said that the “extremely mentally sharp, extremely fit” man who rides daily up to 50 km left for a short roll at around 9:00 a.m. last Friday and neither came back nor contacted anybody.

WATCH : Family of Missing 81 yr old, Ignatio Viana, provide a heartfelt plea to anyone who may have seen him since he went missing on September 17, 2021. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact investigators 905-453-2121 x1133

Viana, who speaks Spanish and a little English, is 5’11” and 175 pounds, with a thin build and short wavy hair. He was wearing a yellow and orange cycling jersey, black cycling shorts, black cycling shoes, black cycling gloves and a blue and white helmet. His bicycle is grey. He was last seen in the area of Mississauga’s Erin Mills Parkway and Folkway Drive at approximately 10 a.m. on September 17.

Police believe he might possibly be in the Halton Region to the west of the city and are asking Mississaugans to check their properties for any signs of Viana.

Anyone who has seen Ignacio or has any information about him is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121.