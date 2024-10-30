Axel Froner: Down but not out

Cycling can be a cruel sport. 2024 started strong for Axel Froner, who secured his first UCI podium with a third-place finish in Stage 1 of the Visit South Aegean Islands. The 180-km race concluded with a challenging 1.5-km climb, reminiscent of his training routes back in Scarborough, Ont. “I was right on the Astana development team’s wheels in the final 800 m,” Froner recalls. “I waited a bit too long to attack but managed to sprint for third.”

Wrist injury in Greece

Unfortunately, Froner’s momentum was cut short after a crash at the GP Rhodes, where he ended up hitting a tree after a high-speed descent collision. “It’s frustrating not to chase more podiums here in Greece,” he said afterward. “But thankfully, my bones held up. I hope to recover soon and continue racing in Europe.”

Afterward, he spent the summer rehabilitating his wrist after surgery. “I was hoping for a big comeback in September at Okolo Jižních Čech, a 2.2 stage race in the Czech Republic. I had earmarked Stage 1 since the beginning of the season with a hilly course and a short, punchy finish that suited me. I went in with a podium in mind. But luck wasn’t on my side and I ended up involved in three crashes on that stage.”

Tried to regroup for Stage 2

He ended up in a cherry bush, then in a field, and finally lying on top of some Belgians. Though none of the crashes happened at high speed, he sustained a cut on his hand.

“It was frustrating, spending nearly the whole stage in the caravan and losing any shot at the stage or GC. So, I tried to regroup for Stage 2, which had a solid uphill finish for me, but about 20 km from the end, a rider’s bottles came loose in the pack, causing a pileup, and I was right in the middle of it,” Froner, 23, who rides for the Dutch team CT GIANT Store Assen – NWVG, said. “And I hit the deck hard, destroying my handlebars and shifters, so I finished on the spare bike. The next day, I had to abandon halfway through due to pain in my right side. But, I was supposed to do a few one-day races afterward, but the team sent me home to rest—and I didn’t argue.”

Looking ahead to 2025

Following the early exit, he was understandably disappointed. “It felt like I let a big opportunity slip away. At this point in my career, I feel close to making the next step, and having half a season wiped out by bad luck was tough,” he said. “Now I’m over it and focused on the coming season. I’m back with the same team next year, and with their support, I think I can surprise some people.”

Currently, Froner is finishing his degree at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont., working two jobs, and keeping up with training.

“As a rider without grants or funding, I need to make money myself. Right now, I’m coaching at the Milton Velodrome and working as a skating instructor for the City of Toronto,” he explains. “I’ve also started coaching new cyclists with what I’ve learned over years of racing and training.”

