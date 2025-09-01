Ayuso, UAE Team Emirates – XRG agree to split after 2025 season

Spanish cyclist Juan Ayuso will leave UAE Team Emirates – XRG at the end of the 2025 season after both sides agreed to end his contract three years early.

The deal was originally set to run until 2028. However, the team said the decision followed differences in the vision of development plans. As well as, “in the alignment with the team’s sporting philosophy.”

UAE and group harmony

“Juan has been a valuable talent and we are grateful for what we have built together,” team CEO Mauro Gianetti said in a statement. “At the same time, our sporting project has always been focused on continuity, group harmony, and building a winning team.

“We believe that, in the best interests of both parties, this decision is the most consistent with the values that define our organization. UAE Team Emirates – XRG will continue on its path of growth and development. Confident that the team’s identity and strength remain our foundation. We wish Juan every success in the future.”

Where is Ayuso headed?

Ayuso, 22, said he was thankful for his time with the team. Although there were rumours he may be headed to Lidl – Trek, nothing has been confirmed.

“I would like to thank the team for the support and opportunities they have given me,” he said. “I have had the chance to grow and to compete alongside the very best. And I know that what I have learned will always remain part of my professional background.

“I now feel it is time for me to take a different path. And with the same enthusiasm, I wish UAE Team Emirates – XRG success for the future.”

Ayuso struggled on Stage 6 of the Vuelta a España but bounced back the next day to claim an impressive victory.