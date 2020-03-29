B.C. and Alberta add bike shops to essential services
Western Canadian provinces latest to order non-essential business to close to prevent spread of COVID-19
March 29th, 2020 by Terry McKall | Posted in News | Tags: alberta, B.C., bike shops, coronavirus, COVID-19, essential services
B.C. and Alberta are two of the latest provinces to issue a list of essential services during the COVID-19 outbreak. Bike shops are included on the lengthy list of services and businesses to stay open, provided they take proper precautionary measures.
RELATED: Victoria shop replaces health-care worker’s stolen bike
Many cities have seen a growth in bicycle use during the coronavirus pandemic. People are using them as an alternative to public crowded public transportation, as well as for exercise.
Yes, #bike 🚲 shops *are* considered essential services in BC. They are captured under this section (below) of the Essential Services List. I have confirmed with PSSG Minister @mikefarnworthbc.
Full List: https://t.co/dekWbULA8V #COVID19 #bcpoli #NorthVan #WestVan pic.twitter.com/WaX4HTx0Pf
— Bowinn Ma (@BowinnMa) March 27, 2020
Ontario and Saskatchewan also include bike shops on their list of essential services.
Quebec caused some controversy by excluding bike repair from the provincial list of essential services during coronavirus.
While bike stores were ordered closed, Quebec allowed auto repair stores to stay open. “Bicycles are yet to be considered at the same level,” Jean-Daniel Lafleur, Co-Owner of Montreal’s C & L Cycle told Canadian Cycling Magazine. “Not everybody has a car, and not everybody can afford a car. This isn’t about the guy who comes in to buy a fancy lock or a new bag, it’s about providing an essential service.”
RELATED: Stephen Colbert proves exactly why bikes shops are an essential service
Manitoba is expected to release its own list on Monday, March 30.
Bike shops that have remained open in all provinces have taken extensive measures to create a safe environment. Measures taken by some shops include changes in service structure, appointment only service and hand washing stations.