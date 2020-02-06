Babies of the 2020 WorldTour

With the birth of Canadian cyclist Mike Woods’ daughter, and Lizzie Deignan returning to the peloton as a new mom, pro cycling Instagram has been blowing up with adorable babies. Everyone seems to have baby fever, unsurprisingly as many of the competitors are in their late twenties and early thirties, a popular time to have children.

The following is a non-exhaustive list, in no particular order, of some of the cute babies you may see cheering on their parents at the end of a race this season.

Geraint Thomas

Former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas and his wife Sara announced the birth of a little boy on Oct. 4 2019. In his post the 33-year-old cyclists said “Yesterday was our 4 year wedding anniversary and earlier this week we welcomed another Thomas into the family😍🥰 Sa and our little boy doing great.”



Steven Kruijswijk

Jumbo-Visma rider Steven Kruijswijk welcomed his second child, Feline, at the end of 2018. His last post of her was in August, in which he smiles and holds the excited looking baby.

Lizzie Deignan

Lizzie Deignan made headlines when she signed a pro contract with Trek–Segafredo in her final trimester of pregnancy. The 31-year-old loves being a mom, as evidenced in the video Trek put out of her talking about family, cycling and balancing life.

Caleb Ewan

Caleb Ewan’s Instagram page is full of fun pictures with his daughter, Lily was born in June 2019. The Lotto–Soudal dad seems to be very involved in her, frequently posting pictures with her at races around the world.

Chris Froome

Chris Froome has two kids, Kellan and Katie. Hopefully, the one silver lining of his major injury this season was that he got to spend some time with his family.

Primoz Roglic

Primoz Roglic, made a major life change when he went from ski jumping to pro cycling. The 30-year-old also experienced another big life change when he became a father in June 2019.

Nairo Quintana

At only 30-years-old, Nairo Quintana already has two children to cheer him on at races. He posted about the birth of his second child saying, “I share the blessing of being a father again, I present to Tomás that together with Mariana and Paola are the engines of my life.”

Fabio Aru

Fabio Aru and his wife Valentina welcomed a baby girl in October 2019. The 29-year-old UAE Team Emirates cyclist posted “Tutta la mia Vita in una foto💕Benvenuta Ginevra”, meaning “My whole life in one picture💕Welcome Geneva”.