Back to business: Ventoux looms as the Tour resumes

After three super-tough days in the Pyrénées and a rest day in Montpellier, the Tour de France peloton is back in action. Annnnd straight into the jaws of the Alps. Today’s stage finishes atop Mont Ventoux, the lonely giant rising from the Rhône valley, and the only real climb on an otherwise flat 171.5-km route. It’s a stage designed to bait the favourites into action.

Tadej Pogačar has looked untouchable thus far. He took back-to-back wins on Hautacam and in the Stage 13 time trial, then rode conservatively in the queen stage, letting Jonas Vingegaard attack before taking him at the line for second. Pogačar now leads the Dane by 4:13.

Stage 15 recap

On Stage 15, UAE let Tim Wellens off the leash. The Belgian champion ditched the breakaway on a final uncategorized climb and soloed into Carcassonne, sealing a Grand Tour stage triple. Behind, Victor Campenaerts chased for second. Julian Alaphilippe, riding injured after a crash, won the bunch sprint for third — then mistakenly celebrated as though he’d won the stage. Turns out his radio was busted from an earlier crash. Sucks for LouLou as a stage win for the Frenchman would be fab.

The spotlight now turns to Ventoux: 15.7 km at 8.8 per cent, ending at 1,910 m. The last summit finish here was scheduled in 2016. It was actually shortened due to 100 km/h winds. Today should be calmer — but no less decisive.

With UAE in control and Pogačar rested, the yellow jersey may soon add another iconic summit to his palmarès. However, Visma – Lease a Bike’s Vingegaard has been showing sparks of his former self. And, he did say he always does better in the third week. Could we have a battle royale on one of the epic climbs in the Tour?

