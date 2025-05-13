Back to work: The Giro truly begins again Wednesday

The Giro d’Italia is well underway, but now that it’s back in Il Bel Paese, it’s time to get tough. Lidl-Trek’s Mads Pedersen took back the pink jersey after a terrific second win following the TT, but he may very well lose it on Wednesday—or have another strong ride and stay pretty in pink.

Stage 5, from Ceglie Messapica to Matera, is a 151 km day in the saddle.

After Casper van Uden’s win in Lecce, there’s now a more challenging stage. While the peloton won’t enter the high mountains just yet, the final part of the stage is tricky and could see different types of riders take their chances on the way to Matera.

The fifth stage of the race will start in Ceglie Messapica, a town with ancient Greek roots. The opening section is relatively flat, but things get harder as the race approaches the finish.

The riders will pass through Metaponto after a long stretch along the coast before hitting the climb to Montescaglioso, which is 2.8 km long and has an average gradient of 8.6%. This is where the action could start, though it’s still too early to decide the winner. The only mountain points of the day will be available here.

After a short descent, there’s a 7.1 km climb to the Castello di Tramontano, averaging a gradient of 3.5 per cent. While it’s not particularly steep, it could still see some attacks. There’s still lots of time for opportunists to make their mark at the Giro. Unfortunately, one rider who won’t be on the start line for Stage 5 is former national champion Nickolas Zukowsky (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team), who crashed out on Stage 4 with a broken collarbone.

The final part of the stage brings the riders into Matera, where the last climb of the day awaits. At 700 metres long and with a gradient of 7.9 per cent, it peaks just 1.7 kilometres from the finish. It’s a tough way to end the stage, and fans could see some fireworks here—especially with memories of Arnaud Démare’s win in Matera five years ago.

