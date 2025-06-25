Bad news for the Arkea-B&B Hotels team

Not the cycling news story you want to read. According to a release from Arkea-B&B Hotels, its two main sponsors will not be renewing their contracts when they expire at the end of 2025.

Team manager Emmanuel Hubert says the group is now looking for new sponsors amid what he calls a tough financial climate in professional cycling.

Crédit Mutuel Arkéa has supported the team for nearly 10 years, first through its Fortuneo brand before taking over directly. B&B Hotels joined more recently and was part of the team for the past two seasons.

Hubert says the team remains focused on competing strongly throughout the upcoming season while searching for new backers.

Lac-Beauport, Que.’s Rafaelle Carrier received support from Arkea-B&B Hotels for the 2024-25 cyclocross season, including logistical and equipment backing for her UCI CX World Cup races in Europe. She is also set to ride as a stagiaire later this year.

The outfit has several squads. There is a men’s UCI WorldTeam as well as a development men’s team. There is also a women’s ProTeam, which Carrier is part of. The men’s team was founded in 2005, while the women’s team was established in 2020.

At the recent Tour de Suisse, Arkea-B&B Hotels’s Kévin Vauquelin had a terrific race, holding the leader’s jersey until the final stage. He finished second overall.