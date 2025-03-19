Bad news for Vingegaard and even worse for Laporte

Cycling is a tough sport with highs and lows–and that is definitely being felt by two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard and French rider Christophe Laporte.

Vingegaard, after a strong start to the season, crashed heavily during Stage 5 of Paris-Nice. Although he finished the stage, he wasn’t able to toe the line the next day. That morning, Visma-Lease a Bike announced that his injuries, including a contusion on his hand and a cut lip, were too much for the Dane to continue.

The hope was that he would resume his spring campaign at the Volta a Catalunya in his build-up to the battle royale at the Tour de France between him and Tadej Pogacar. But on Wednesday, his team announced that plans had changed. “Jonas Vingegaard has not yet recovered sufficiently from his crash in Paris-Nice. Therefore, he will not start in the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya. We wish him a speedy recovery,” the team posted.

Although these injuries are far less serious than those sustained in his brutal crash in 2024 at the Tour of the Basque Country, it will still take a toll on his race prep for the Tour.

Laporte and the Classics

In far worse news, Christophe Laporte’s classic season has been seriously derailed. As in: he won’t be doing them at all. According to a report from WielerFlits, Laporte, 32, may miss the entire classic spring season. The Frenchman is still unable to follow his planned training schedule, causing his hoped-for return at Milan-San Remo to be canceled. Laporte is not in condition to race, and a return to competition isn’t imminent, according to team manager Maarten Wynants. After a strong start last season, Laporte struggled with stomach issues and saddle pain, missing Milan-San Remo 2024 and most of the classics, except Paris-Roubaix. His return remains uncertain as he still isn’t fit enough to train or compete.

The news follows a rough weekend for dozens of riders who crashed hard or got sick at the two big opening stage races of 2025, Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico.