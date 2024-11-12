Bardet on Pogačar’s dominance: ‘It’s hard to explain’

French cyclist Romain Bardet, who is nearing retirement, has spoken out about the remarkable dominance of Tadej Pogačar throughout the 2024 season. Bardet expressed both surprise and a sense of disillusionment regarding the stark difference in performance between Pogačar and the rest of the peloton. “It’s hard to even call yourself one of his competitors,” Bardet told Eurosport. “Honestly, it’s not the same weight class.”

The greatest season ever?

Pogačar’s season has arguably been one of the best, with 25 victories, including a Giro-Tour double, a world championship title, and wins in several one-day races. Bardet, who finished second to Pogačar at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, noted that even in moments when he felt competitive, he knew how the race would end. “Strade Bianche, the Grand Prix de Montréal, the world championship road race… I was convinced from the start that he would win,” he said with a sigh.

On Team UAE

Reflecting on Pogačar’s UAE Team Emirates, Bardet explained that their dominance is palpable from the start of each race. “There used to be a sense of vulnerability among the favourites. But now, the moment you see UAE pushing at the front of the peloton early on, you know they’re setting up for a stage win. It was the same at the Giro and the Tour de France this year,” he explained.

Surprise and admiration

Bardet also admitted he was both surprised and impressed by Pogačar’s achievements. He noted that Pogačar has fully realized the immense potential people once saw in him. “It’s surprising, but he’s strung together everything he’s capable of. Apparently, he didn’t even know how to train effectively before. Now he does. His superiority is almost inexplicable,” Bardet said, adding that he doesn’t spend much time trying to find an explanation.

In the eyes of many, including Bardet, Pogačar has truly set himself apart, with a 2024 season that may go down as one of the most dominant in cycling history.