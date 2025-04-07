Barry, Hincapie go 1-2 in Germany

Toronto’s Ashlin Barry, riding for USA Cycling, took another big win Sunday at the Internationale Cottbuser Junioren-Etappenfahrt, winning the three-day stage race ahead of teammate Enzo Hincapie.

Barry, the son of former pro Michael Barry, took two stage wins and a third-place finish across the four-stage event. Hincapie, the son of George, finished second overall.

Barry won Stage 1, a 77.2-km race in Drebkau, finishing in front of another Enzo (stay with me) — Edmonds. Edmonds is also Barry’s madison partner; the pair won both the junior and elite national titles this year.

Stage 2 was a 9.5-km individual time trial in Papproth. Barry scorched the course, averaging 53.023 km/h and putting 32 seconds into Polish rider Marcin Włodarski (GS Aspiratori Otelli ASD). Hincapie finished fourth.

Stage 2a was a 60-km road race in Cottbus, where Barry finished third.

Hincapie won the 120-km final stage in Dissen, and with time bonuses, climbed up to second overall.

It’s another big result for Barry, who lives in Toronto but races with an American licence due to dual citizenship. He finished second at the 2025 E3 Saxo Classic for juniors on March 28.

Next up for the 17-year-old is the junior Paris-Roubaix — which, like the elite version, doesn’t actually start in Paris. The 110.3-km route runs from Lecelles to Roubaix.

In his first year as a junior, Barry finished seventh at the race.