Basically the entire population of Belgium came to celebrate Remco Evenepoel

Remco Evenepoel returned home to a massive celebration in Brussels for his incredible wins at the road worlds and Vuelta. The 22-year-old rainbow jersey-winner was surrounded by thousands of people in the main square in the capital of Belgium.

Evenepoel became the first Grand Tour winner from Belgium winner in 44 years, and the first Belgian to win the rainbow jersey in ten years.

After his win at the Vuelta in September, he kept his Grand Tour for going for a beautiful solo victory at the UCI world road champs in Wollongong, Australia. Wuth 40 km to go in the race, Evenpoel would drop his breakaway companion, the Kazakh rider Alexey Lutsenko built a small gap. It would be enough to take the win, which, along with his Liege-Bastogne-Liege victory, capped a seriously impressive season.

(Yes I know there are almost 12 million people in Belgium. Just enjoy the video below, k?)