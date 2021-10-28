Basketball legend Reggie Miller is trying to break an all-time Zwift record

Basketball hall of famer Reggie Miller and avid cyclist is leading what could be a historic Zwift ride this weekend. Miller’s goal is to set a world record of Zwift Participation: the current record is 20,000 riders.

Miller has invited anyone in the world to join him and an all-star group of riders this Saturday, Nov. 6. “I’ve been waiting to shout this one from the mountain tops, dropped hints recently about this, but here we are,” Milled announced on Instagram. “After months of working behind the scenes and keeping things under wrap, I’m super excited to be able to officially announce the ‘Ride With Reggie’, a Zwift event in partnership with Castelli cycling. The ride itself will take place on November 6th (virtually), and our goals are ambitious, so we need your help.”

Miller is also using the ride to raise money to develop cycling programs at historically black college and universities. “Ride with Reggie” takes off on Zwift Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. EST. The cost is free, and you can find the ride on Zwift. The course will for the event is 3 laps of the 2015 UCI world championship course in Richmond.

Funds are being raised through sale of Castelli jerseys that have been created for the event, and you can also donate directly to the cause.