BC Superweek cancelled for 2020

It had started to seem inevitable, but Cycling BC has finally announced that BC Superweek organizers have cancelled this year’s series.

Like all other racing around the globe, the 10-day road racing series has been swept away by the COVID-19 outbreak. There was initially hope that the outbreak would have faded by the time Superweek’s July slot on the calendar rolled around. It has become clear that will not be the case.

“With the likelihood that measures related to COVID-19 will continue for the foreseeable future, we must act responsibly to protect the many people who come together for BC Superweek from being at risk,” said Series Director Mark Ernsting.

Along with the health and safety of riders, organizers, volunteers and fans, the organizers cited “a broader responsibility to society’s efforts to tackle this global challenge” as the reason for the decision.

BC Superweek will not be rescheduled for 2020. Instead, new dates have been set for the 2021 series. Canada’s biggest professional road racing series will return on July 9-18, 2021.

BC Superweek presents nine races over ten days in the greater Vancouver area. The long-standing series awards upwards of $140,000 in prize money annually, making it a significant draw for North American teams. The series includes the Tour de Delta, New West Grand Prix, Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix, Giro di Burnaby, PoCo Grand Prix and Tour de White Rock.

Other Cycling BC calendar changes

BC Superweek isn’t the only change to the Cycling BC calendar due to COVID-19. Other events that have been changed or postponed can be seen below. They range from road racing and gran fondo’s to downhill Canada Cup mountain biking and XC marathons.

Road:

April 26 – Rock the Ridge Vol.2. Postponed

May 21-24 – Hayman Classic Youth Stage Race. Cancelled

June 5/6 – Robert Cameron Law Corporation Cycling Series. Cancelled

June 6 – Valley GranFondo. Postponed to June 5, 2021

June 13 – Rotary Ride for Rescue. Cancelled

June 20 – Vancouver is Awesome Grand Prix. Postponed (date TBD)

July 9th-18th BC Superweek Series. Cancelled

July 12th – Axel Merckx GranFondo. Postponed to July 11, 2021

Mountain Bike:

May 2 – Coaster 50 XC BC Cup. Postponed. (date TBD)

May 3 – Coast Gravity Park DH BC Cup. Postponed. (date TBD)

May 9 – Salty Dog Enduro. Postponed to May 14-16, 2021

June 14 – Panorama Canada Cup/BC Cup. Postponed (date TBD)

July 5 – Sun Peaks DH BC Cup. Postponed (date TBD)