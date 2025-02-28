Beer O’Clock at Het Nieuwsblad: Free suds for women’s race fans

On Saturday, the Classics season opens with the long-running Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. Organizer Flanders Classics is “putting on a treat” for fans of the women’s race.

The women’s race is 135.5 km—and the course is tough, to say the least. It features eight climbs, making for a challenging day in the saddle. Last year, heavy-hitters Lotte Kopecky, Elisa Longo Borghini, and Marianne Vos battled it out, with Vos ultimately taking the win. This time, however, Vos won’t be on the start line.

Look for Demi Vollering and Lorena Wiebes to go for victory, but Juliette Labous and Katarzyna Niewiadoma are also expected to be in the mix. Several Canadians will be toeing the line in Belgium. Movistar’s Olivia Baril, the current national champion, will lead the Spanish squad. Adèle Normand of St Michel – Preference Home – Auber93 will be there, along with her sister Florence and Kiara Lylyk, both of Winspace Orange Seal. Finally, Maggie Coles-Lyster, who has also had a strong season debut, will race with her new team, Human Powered Health.|

If you’re at the race itself, you’ll also have some free pops to enjoy.

“We are celebrating a jubilee,” Tomas Van Den Spiegel, CEO of Flanders Classics, said. “It will be the 20th edition for the women and we do not want to let that pass unnoticed. With our Closing the Gap project, we have been backing women’s cycling in recent years, together with our presenting partner KPMG and all our other partners. So we are delighted to raise a glass to toast the development of the women’s race, and there is no better time to do so than at the 20th edition of the opening classic.”

Flanders Classics is marking the milestone with a special event at ’t Kuipke. Doors open at 8:30, with the men’s team presentation starting at 9:25, followed by their race at 11:15. From 11:30 to 12:30, fans can enjoy extra entertainment, an open bar, and free kegs from partner Maes, all leading up to the women’s team presentation at 11:45. The women’s race gets underway at 13:20. For those unable to attend in person, the team presentations will be available via a Proximus livestream.

You can watch the race on FloBikes.com.