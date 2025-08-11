Behind the tape: Andy Vathis on life inside the world cup circus

Andy Vathis has spent nearly a decade chasing world cup races around the globe, capturing the sweat, speed and suffering of mountain biking’s best. But as the 2025 season barrels into its second half, the veteran photographer says the atmosphere on the ground is shifting. And not necessarily in a good way.

“The finish corrals are empty,” says Vathis. “There’s no one there anymore.”

With new broadcast restrictions, crowd control and a subscription paywall now in place, the sport’s energy is shifting from the sidelines to the screen. Some venues are even charging spectators to watch the races. While broadcast quality has improved, with slick athlete intros and drone shots, on-the-ground coverage is more difficult than ever.

“You’re fighting to get a single shot,” he says. “It’s all about TV angles now.”

Growing pains for the world cup

Now under Warner Bros. Discovery, the world cup schedule has expanded and changed — but not always for the better, says Vathis.

“But the schedule makes no sense,” he says. “We’re flying from Eastern Europe to the Pyrenees, back to the Alps, then back to the Pyrenees. It’s chaos and it’s expensive.”

Vathis says the condensed XCO schedule, with back-to-back events crammed one after another, leaves no room for storytelling or photography.

“You can’t shoot the podium and still catch the next race,” he says. “Even the WBD production crews are complaining. It’s too rushed.”

Canadian talent on the rise

Despite the logistical headaches, Vathis is still excited about the racing. Especially the performances of Canadian riders.

“Jackson Goldstone looks like he’s on a different level this year,” he says. “It’s insane. He took a year off, came back, and just found another gear.”

He’s also quick to shout out Gracey Hemstreet, who Vathis has known since the start of her career.

“She doesn’t like losing. At all. But she’s coming into her own. She’s racing smart now. She’s found that anger.”

Belt drives, fresh tracks and new stops

Vathis is also keeping a close eye on gear innovation—like belt-driven bikes—and fresh, raw tracks like La Thuile, which broke the mould by skipping the usual bike park grooming.

“That’s what we need more of. Real tracks, proper tech, steep stuff,” he says. “Not just meandering loops in a grass field.”

He’s also looking forward to new venues like South Korea and Lake Placid. While he’s over Leogang, he says new locations bring diversity and fresher images. A welcome break from routine.

A front row seat to change

While Vathis is no stranger to jet lag, he admits this season feels heavier. Thanks to travel costs, tighter media zones and a feeling that the sport’s priorities are changing.

Still, he’s sticking with it.

“I don’t do this for the money,” he says. “I do it because I love it. And as long as the racing’s good — and right now it is — I’ll keep showing up.”