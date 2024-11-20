Behind the the lens: World Cup photographer Andy Vathis

Andy Vathis has spent nearly a decade documenting world cup downhill and XC events. He didn’t plan on this career path. It all started with a passion for skateboarding and film photography. “I was always documenting something — shooting skate videos, messing around with friends. It wasn’t until a big injury that I got into mountain biking and from there, photography just became part of the ride.”

Breaking into the world cup

Andy reflects on his unexpected start with UCI. “My first gig wasn’t even planned. I had just finished university and less than 24 hours later, I was on a plane to Lourdes, France. It was chaos. I missed my ride and had to figure out a cab. But that kind of thrown-into-the-deep-end experience defined my approach: adapt or miss the shot.” Despite the challenges, Andy credits this hustle for opening doors to regular world cup assignments.

Challenges behind the scenes

Andy dives into the realities of shooting these events. “It’s not glamorous. You’re dealing with harsh weather, long days and sometimes, breaking a rule or two to get the best angle. The security’s tighter now, especially with the new broadcast restrictions, but back in the Red Bull days, there was a bit more flexibility if you weren’t causing trouble.”

From couch surfing to contracts

Andy’s world cup career started with a lot of financial pressure. “It was very much ‘pay-to-play.’ I would trade photos for a place to stay and slowly, people started seeing value in my work. Now, I have multiple retainers—teams like Norco and Forbidden rely on me throughout the season, which makes the travel and expenses manageable.”

The Olympic experience

“The Olympics was intense. Everything is regimented—strict access points, designated photo zones. It’s the opposite of shooting a UCI event where you can improvise a bit. I almost missed Pidcock’s finish because I was stuck in the wrong zone. It was eye-opening, but I’d do it again just for the experience.”

Advice for aspiring photographers

When asked for advice, Andy gets reflective. “It’s not a straightforward path. It’s about persistence, knowing your worth and being willing to make mistakes. I can’t stress enough: don’t be an asshole. Building good relationships is as important as the photos you take.”

What’s next?

Andy shares his outlook on the future. “Every season feels like it could be the last. The travel is exhausting, and the logistics are insane, but the connections I’ve made keep me going. I’m not sure what’s next — maybe stepping into a creative director role or doing more at-home projects? For now, I’m still enjoying the ride.”

