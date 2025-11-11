Belgian ’cross champion hit by motorist, will miss multiple races

Belgian cyclocross champion Marion Norbert Riberolle faces time away from the start line. She will miss at least three races after a car hit her during training on Sunday. Her team Crelan Corendon confirmed the news.

The 25-year-old pro suffered a deep cut on her left hip. That injury needed staples to close it up.

She plans to skip the races coming up in Niel and Merksplas. Both of those fall under the Superprestige series. She will also miss Hamme in the X2O Badkamers Trofee.

Her recovery looks solid so far. But she really needs some rest to heal properly, the team said in a statement. They added a fresh medical check is lined up for next Monday. After that, the team will determine her next race.

This setback hits hard for Riberolle. She holds third place overall in the Superprestige standings at the moment. That puts her just four points back from Italy’s Sara Casasola.

Meanwhile, according to WielerFlits, Sara Casasola also sat out Monday’s race in Niel. She dealt with ongoing pain from a crash at last weekend’s European championships in Middelkerke.

The Crelan Corendon rider finished her warm up routine. In the end though she chose not to start the event. Her team shared that update on social media.

Casasola had taken the overall lead after the first two rounds. She grabbed a win in Overijse. Then she came in second in Ruddervoorde. All that gave her 29 points total.

With her out of Niel the door swings open for rivals like Amandine Fouquenet and Inge van der Heijden. Both sit close enough to challenge for the series lead. A tough few days for the Crelan Corendon team.

Racing is being broadcast on Flobikes.com, and you can check back on Canadian Cycling Magazine for a report on the men’s and women’s race afterwards.