Beloved Canadian and St. Lucian cyclist killed by driver in Ontario

Decorated St. Lucian cyclist Jean “Raas” Louis — a beloved figure in both Caribbean and Canadian cycling circles — was struck and killed by a motorist while riding to work in Burlington, Ont., on Oct. 17. He was 67.

Halton Regional Police said the collision happened around 6:30 a.m. It happened on Appleby Line, near Harvester Road. Louis was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained on site. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

A champion through and through

Louis lived in Canada for more than 30 years. He was a national cycling champion in St. Lucia, best known for winning the inaugural three-stage Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States Cycling Championships in 1987. He also snagged the national championships two years later.

MY LATEST: RIP Raas

‘The diesel engine of cycling in St. Lucia’: Jean ‘Raas’ Louis killed in Burlington crashhttps://t.co/bZ1eOrLDOd — Joanna Lavoie 🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@JoannaLavoie) November 6, 2025

Known to friends as “Raas,” a nickname inspired by Dutch cycling great Jan Raas, he was remembered as a powerhouse rider and a generous mentor. “Jean could really turn a big gear,” close friend and fellow cyclist Henry Mangal told CP24. “He was a real powerhouse — the diesel engine of St. Lucian cycling.”

Mangal, now St. Lucia’s consul general in Toronto, said Louis was like family. “He took care of me, made sure I had a bike and equipment, and did the same for others,” Mangal said.

Louis’s brother Daniel, speaking from Florida, said the two talked often about cycling and had planned to meet in Montreal for next year’s UCI road world championships. “This all still feels unreal,” he told CP24. “Jean was well-loved in St. Lucia and throughout the OECS.”

Friends and local cyclists gathered Nov. 1 for a ghost bike ride and memorial at the crash site. “Jean did a lot for cycling in St. Lucia,” Mangal said. “He was a true role model. I don’t think there’s anybody who could say a bad word about him.”

The entire staff of Canadian Cycling Magazine sends its condolences to Jean’s family and friends. May he continue to push a big gear in the afterlife