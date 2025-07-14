Ben Healy is the Tour’s first Irish yellow jersey since 1987

Michael Woods scrapped with Lenny Martinez in the King of the Mountains competition in Monday’s Bastille Day mountains scramble, but the story of Stage 10 was the bold racing of their breakmate Ben Healy producing the first Irish yellow jersey since Stephen Roche in 1987. Tadej Pogačar is 29 seconds in arrears of the EF Education-Easypost rider, who also took the day on Stage 6. Yet another escapee, Giro d’Italia champion Simon Yates, won a hat trick of career Tour stages. Woods is now third in the KOM.

The GC Situation Going Into Monday

Kévin Vauquelin had the most to lose on Monday, his podium spot only six seconds from Jonas Vingegaard’s reach. Vingegaard’s American teammate Matteo Jorgenson was 23 seconds behind the Frenchman.

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 33:17:32

2) Remco Evenepoel (Belgium/Soudal-QuickStep) +0:54

3) Kévin Vauquelin (France/Arkea-B&B Hotels) +1:11

4) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) +1:17

5) Matteo Jorgenson (USA/Visma-Lease a Bike) +1:34

The Course

If it weren’t for one sneaky little Cat. 3, Monday would be eight Cat. 2s over 165 km. The final two climbs were Col de la Croix Robert cresting at 10 km to go and then the 3.3-km, 7.7-percent clamber up Le Mont-Dore. Thirty-seven KOM points were on offer.

The first Cat. 2 was Côte de Loubeyrat. Riders attacked on the way to its foot. Nineteen riders including Woods got free on the ascent. Martinez took the maximum KOM points, putting him in second place in the classification. The Woods-Martinez gang grew on the long plateau.

There were 42 rolling kilometers before the second climb, Côte de La Baraque, and the escape’s gap stayed manageable. For fun Woods earned some points at the day’s intermediate sprint and a few KOM credits on La Baraque, where Martinez snagged the provisional polka dots from Tim Wellens.

The Côte de Charade saw Ben O’Connor fly the coop, drawing several others including Stage 6 winner Healy, Martinez and Woods. The KOM count was Martinez 17, Wellens and Woods 8. Close on Charade’s heels came Côte de Berzet: Martinez 22, Woods 11.

Col de Guéry came after Woods’ 19-strong gang worked over 37 km of rolling terrain. UAE Emirates toiled in the peloton but couldn’t prevent Healy from taking the yellow on the road with 67 km to race. A pair of teammates bracketed Healy. Yates was also in the break with a teammate.

Woods didn’t score on Col de Guéry, where the breakaway had broken off 5:00 from the peloton. Healy tried to skip away before Col de la Croix Morand, the day’s lone Cat. 3. It would be a O’Connor accleration on an uncategorized climb that further decanted the group, Yates and Healy also members of this new sextet, Woods and Martinez part of the closest chase.

Back in the peloton, Sepp Kuss and Jorgenson attacked for Visma, but this only thinned out the group.

The Healy-Yates Six galloped towards penultimate climb Col de la Croix Saint-Robert. Healy led them over, jumping over Woods in the mountains classification. Tenth place Mattias Skjelmose was dropped from the yellow jersey set while Vaquelin struggled to cling on. Jorgenson kept trying to crack the world champion.

It was time for Le Mont-Dore. Yates bolted and O’Connor lit out after him. Soon the British twin’s closest chaser was Thymen Arensman, but the day’s flowers would go to the Visma-Lease a Bike rider.

When Evenepoel attacked on Le Mont-Dore, at first the man in yellow let him go. But then Pogačar made his own move that Vingegaard matched. Head waggling, Martinez did some pacemaking for the two favourites, who decided not to press the issue and only gained a second. Both Vingegaard and Jorgenson moved over Vaquelin in the GC. Tobias Halland Johannessen snagged Skjelmose’s tenth place.

Tuesday is the first, well-deserved rest day. The second week is all about the Pyrenees: Stages 12, 13 and 14 will be dynamite.

2025 Tour de France Stage 10

1) Simon Yates (Great Britain/Visma-Lease a Bike) 4:20:05

2) Thymen Arensman (The Netherlands/Ineos) +0:09

3) Ben Healy (Ireland/EF Education-Easypost) +0:31



2025 Tour de France GC

1) Ben Healy (Ireland/EF Education-Easypost) 37:41:49

2) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) +0:29

3) Remco Evenepoel (Belgium/Soudal-QuickStep) +1:29

4) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) +1:46

5) Matteo Jorgenson (USA/Visma-Lease a Bike) +2:06

6) Kévin Vauquelin (France/Arkea-B&B Hotels) +2:26