Ben Perry celebrated his champs jersey with a full-on Canada party

The best part about winning the national championships as a pro is the coveted maple leaf jersey. And when you have a clothing sponsor, that means you can design your own special top that you get to wear for the next 12 months.

In June, Perry took the win in Alberta. He’s raced for years in Europe, but this was his first elite national title.

“I’ve won junior and under-23 titles, but I’d never gotten the elite one. I’ve been dreaming of this for so long,” Perry said. “I’m so proud to be Canadian. I can’t wait to bring the custom jersey to Europe and show the world what it means.”

Canadians in Girona celebrate

On Tuesday in Girona, there was a Canada party which highlighted his new custom Castelli kit, and Guava bike.

Interestingly, Perry went with the earlier version of the national championship jersey. In 2025, Cycling Canada revamped the design—with mixed reviews.

Perry, 31, will now wear a maple leaf jersey that very much resembles the podium version, with a few cool touches. The maple leaf in the centre of his jersey is a nod to the logo that Hockey Canada has used on its national team outfits over the years.

Mike Woods, who was the former road champion, did something similar with his now-retired jersey.

“When Phoebe Haymes, head of marketing and communications at Israel – Premier Tech, asked me what I wanted my national championships kit to look like, I said I wanted it to have the vibe of the ‘96 Atlanta track kit and have it feel like an old school Team Canada hockey jersey,” he posted on Instagram. “I couldn’t be happier with the results!”

At the party for Perry, there were plenty of things Canadian—including Moosehead beer, Cheez-Its and maple syrup. Plus some hockey kit, Blue Jays shirts and, of course, Perry’s new duds and bike.

“The great white north, from coast to coast, to coast. Yes there’s 3. I’ve got 12 months to race in this awesome red and white kit and bike. Proud to be part of the eh team,” he posted on Instagram.

Perry will wear the new duds and ride the new bike in Iceland at the Rift on Sunday.

