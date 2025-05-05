Ben Perry shines at the Traka 360

Ben Perry may be done with professional road racing, but his competitive spirit—and fitness—are still very much intact. On Saturday, he rode the Traka 360, a 360-km mixed terrain race around Girona. It was Perry’s first go at the full 360, having raced the 200-km version over the past two years.

The course blends gravel, asphalt roads, and trails. Perry knows the area well—but did he need to recon any sections?

“As I spend a lot of time in Girona, I got to see much of the course, and a lot of it I already knew,” he said. “These events use many of the same routes year after year, so there wasn’t anything new or crazy out there.”

A new life as a one-man team

The 31-year-old St. Catharines, Ont. native retired from road racing in 2024 (although he’s still listed on his former team—more on that below) and has transitioned into gravel racing. Before heading back to Girona, he won Ontario’s long-running Paris to Ancaster race.

“I’m really enjoying gravel racing. As a privateer, I get to basically be the president, GM, coach, and athlete of my own ‘team’—which is just me,” he said. “I also really enjoy being able to choose my sponsors. I’m close with all of them, and in most cases I get to play a big role in development, which is super cool. In road racing, you often have to speak through clenched teeth about gear you don’t actually like or wouldn’t recommend. But now, I love everything I use—because I never reached out to any company whose stuff I didn’t already like.”

On Paris-Ancaster

As for his win in Ontario, it came as a pleasant surprise. He had raced it 13 years ago, well before his pro days.

“P2A was great. I was worried the course wouldn’t be selective enough, but I managed to nail the last section and hold off the rest of the group,” he said. “It means a lot to win it—it’s really Canada’s most famous gravel race.”

Fuelling for an all-day race

Nutrition is critical in events that stretch into double-digit hours. How did he manage fuelling and hydration during the Traka?

“I have a lot of tasty options from Etixx. I do the same thing in all races: I eat something every 30 minutes and set a reminder on my Wahoo so I don’t forget,” Perry said. “Then I supplement that with high-carb drink mix, or isotonic if it’s hotter. I aim for 120g of carbs per hour as a baseline but usually go a bit over.”

At P2A, he admitted he was “a little low on liquids” because he hadn’t planned for a feed zone.

“At Traka 360, I had 7 litres of liquids and 1.65 kg of carbs, which worked out to 140g per hour for the 11:40 ride.”

A surprise team affiliation

Although he’s no longer racing on the road, a quick check on ProCyclingStats might suggest otherwise. Perry recently noticed he was still listed on his 2024 continental team, Hengxiang Cycling Team—something he found out purely by accident.

“Funny story,” he said. “Last year, my former team folded overnight and I was planning to race in China with some Estonian friends, just for the chance to keep racing. Their team was registered in Mongolia, but the federation wouldn’t let them add another foreigner. Not because of a rule—just because they wanted to ensure more opportunities for Mongolian riders.”

Instead, his friend connected him with another team.

“After my last race there, I asked about my return ticket to Europe. They said they hadn’t booked it because they were hoping I’d stay another two months to race in the national amateur series,” he said.

He eventually got the ticket.

“We talked about me going back, but as I found more sponsors and opportunities in gravel—and as their offers got smaller—I told them I wouldn’t be returning. I did offer to help with coaching or advice, and thanked them for the opportunity.”

Procyclingstats.com shock

Then, months later, he stumbled on the surprise.

“I was checking results from New Zealand nationals, scrolling through to see how my friends had done, and I saw someone listed as riding for the team I’d been on. I clicked on the team, and there was my name. I had never signed a contract—and I had been clear I wasn’t returning.”

Perry contacted the UCI, who asked for a signature sample.

“They sent me a PDF of the contract and wanted to compare it with my signature. It was pretty funny—they had signed my name the Chinese way, last name first, and the handwriting was terrible. It didn’t look anything like my signature—clearly forged by someone not used to writing in our alphabet.”

He hasn’t heard back yet, but doesn’t expect it to be a big deal.

“At the end of the day, it shouldn’t be an issue,” he said.