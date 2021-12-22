Ben Perry signs with Canyon dhb SunGod

Ben Perry is riding with Canyon dhb SunGod, the team announced Wednesday. The eyewear brand SunGod is a new title sponsor of Canyon dhb, joining the bike company and performance sports clothing brand. The clothing company joined forces with Tim Elverson’s British UCI Continental squad in 2018. The bike brand has been part of the team for the past five years.

“It’s great to finally announce our new team name, Canyon dhb SunGod, going forward,” Elverson said. “Even though we started the 2020 season well with winning the tour of Antalya, getting two further UCI podiums and winning the Holland cup for a second year, as well as having three great partners on board for next year, I’m fully expecting to put 2020 behind us and carry on the tradition of this teams continued improvements into 2021.”

Perry previously rode for Astana Premier Tech, and is excited to find a new team for 2022.

“It was definitely a hard year in terms of knowing what the future held, with teams folding and a lot of uncertainty with the continuation of Astana Premier Tech. Pretty late on I found out that I wouldn’t be able to continue with my current team, and I quickly reached out to Tim from what will now be known as WiV SunGod,” the former u-23 national champion said. “I have always thought the team looked really solid and their program suits me perfectly.”

He joked that there’s one big advantage to riding on a British squad. “Everyone is from the UK and Ireland, so I will go from being the only native English speaker in 2021, to maybe one of the few who speaks more than English in 2022! I am really looking forward to getting started with the team, and having fun and doing races that really suit me with a good group of lads.”

“It feels reminiscent to the Silber days, just maybe swap the hockey talk for cricket talk, and driving a van around Oklahoma to driving a camper around the Isle of Man. Let the good times roll,” Perry said.