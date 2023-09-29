Ben Stiller is absolutely eager for Mark Cavendish to un-retire

Actor and filmmaker Ben Stiller has a genuine passion for cycling. His Twitter timeline is filled with updates on major races, and he simply can’t get enough of the sport. Stiller was fervently cheering for Mark Cavendish to surpass the all-time stage record he currently shares with Eddy Merckx at the Tour de France. Currently, both the Manx Missile and the Belgian legend have 34 stage wins to their name.

The promising Giro

During the Giro, Cavendish announced that 2023 would be his final season, which meant he had one last chance to break the record. After a long professional career that started 2006, he expressed his desire for a change, wanting to spend more time with his wife, Peta, and their three children. He did, however, manage to secure a remarkable stage win on the final day of the Italian Grand Tour, offering hope for the Tour de France.

But, as is often the case with grand plans, things took an unexpected turn. Cavendish had a crash during the eighth stage, resulting in a broken collarbone and forced withdrawal from the competition. Following surgery, it seemed that his illustrious career was on the verge of conclusion.

One last season?

Numerous sources, including AD, have reported a change in the course of events. According to the Dutch site, Astana team boss Alexandre Vinokourov has successfully persuaded the 38-year-old Cavendish to extend his career for another year. This gives him one more opportunity to chase the record.

When British magazine Cycling Weekly shared this news, Stiller couldn’t contain his excitement, expressing his enthusiasm in a quote-tweet.

This is exciting news. https://t.co/FPZYIEK0Vw — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) September 26, 2023

Stiller frequently posts about professional cycling and was a dedicated follower and admirer of Sepp Kuss’s victory at the Vuelta.

He’s even an avid listener of Geraint Thomas’s podcast, Watts Occurring.

This is really interesting in real time to hear @GeraintThomas86 and @LukeRowe1990 talk about all the #Vuelta drama. https://t.co/lAatFXq3qL — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) September 16, 2023

With hope in his heart, Stiller eagerly anticipates Cavendish achieving that elusive stage win, because like all of us, he’s a devoted fan of the Astana rider and wants to witness history being made.