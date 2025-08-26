Ben Turner earns biggest career win at the Vuelta

Brit Ben Turner of Ineos outsprinted Jasper Philipsen for the victory as Tuesday’s fourth stage of the 80th Vuelta a España took the race into France from Italy. It was a huge career victory for Turner. On count back David Gaudu took over the race lead from Jonas Vingegaard. Nickolas Zukowsky was the top Canadian on the day in 82nd.

The Course

Tuesday’s foray into France crammed some climbs into the opening half and then finished on flat roads into Voiron—a good stage for sprinters and the KOM competition.

It wouldn’t be KOM leader Alessandro Verre getting in Tuesday’s breakaway. Five other chaps did, and when the three categorized climbs were completed, Joel Nicolau had nicked the blue polka dot jersey from Verre.

Mads Pedersen’s Lidl-Trek, Philipsen’s Alpecin and Ethan Vernon’s Israel-Premier Tech put in the work at the front the peloton, keeping close tabs on the Nicolau quintet. At 91 km to race, the field absorbed it. A ProTeam Spaniard like Nicolau, Sinuhé Fernández, part of Monday’s fugitive group, lit out on his own. Fernández’s capture was Bruno Armirail’s cue to try his luck.

Armirail snared, the peloton got down to business, charging towards Voiron. Arkea-B&B represented at the front inside the final serpentine 3 km. Philipsen had a strong position for the sprint but Turner came around him and held off the Belgian. Turner wept with exhausted joy at the finish.

Wednesday is the 24-km team time trial as the race finally reaches Spain.



2025 Vuelta a España Stage 4

1) Ben Turner (Great Britain/Ineos)

2) Jasper Philipsen (Belgium/Alpecin-Deceuninck) s.t.

3) Edward Planckaert (Belgium/Alpecin-Deceuninck) s.t.

82) Nickolas Zukowsky (Canada/Q36.5) s.t.

113) Pier-André Côté (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) s.t.



2025 Vuelta a España GC

2) David Gaudu (France/Groupama-FDJ) 15:45:50

1) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) s.t.

3) Giulio Ciccone (Italy/Lidl-Trek) +0:08