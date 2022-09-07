Benjamin Perry slips out of the lead at the Tour of Britain
Canadian sits in fourth behind new leader
Benjamin Perry (WiV SunGod) lost his leader’s jersey after stage four of the Tour of Britain on Wednesday a 149.5 km race from Stage four of Redcar to Duncombe Park, Helmsley. Perry took the lead on Tuesday, finishing second on on stage three, a 164 km race from Durham to Sunderland, behind Kamiel Bonne (Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise.)
Introducing our race leader: @benjefperry 🇨🇦 (@wivsungod) #TourOfBritain 🔴🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/WbmJe6yv7H
— AJ Bell Tour of Britain 🇬🇧 (@TourofBritain) September 7, 2022
After the fourth stage, Perry is sitting fourth, only seven seconds behind the new leader, Gonzalo Serrano (Movistar.)
Stage five of the Tour of Britain is a flat stage at 186.8 km from West Bridgford to Mansfield.