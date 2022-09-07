Benjamin Perry slips out of the lead at the Tour of Britain

Benjamin Perry (WiV SunGod) lost his leader’s jersey after stage four of the Tour of Britain on Wednesday a 149.5 km race from Stage four of Redcar to Duncombe Park, Helmsley. Perry took the lead on Tuesday, finishing second on on stage three, a 164 km race from Durham to Sunderland, behind Kamiel Bonne (Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise.)

After the fourth stage, Perry is sitting fourth, only seven seconds behind the new leader, Gonzalo Serrano (Movistar.)

Stage five of the Tour of Britain is a flat stage at 186.8 km from West Bridgford to Mansfield.