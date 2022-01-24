Bernal in hospital after collision with bus

Former Tour de France champion Egan Bernal is in hospital in stable condition Monday following a collision in Colombia, according to an Ineos Grenadiers statement. The team said the 25-year-old Colombian rider was fully conscious when he arrived at the hospital but the full extent of his injuries are unknown. “He is stable and undergoing further assessment,“ the statement read.

💥🚨 Última hora | La prensa colombiana informa que Egan Bernal sufre fractura de rótula y de fémur tras chocar con un autobús 📽 @mundociclistico pic.twitter.com/qVDW95zHOr — COPEdaleando (@Copedaleando) January 24, 2022

Bernal was involved in a collision with a transport bus and will undergo surgery for suspected fractures.