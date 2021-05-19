Bernal pads Giro lead on mini-Strade Bianche stage

For the second GC stage in a row, Giro d’Italia leader Egan Bernal put time into his rivals on a graveled day, and after Wednesday in Tuscany, with 10 stages remaining, there’s only one rider within a minute of him and only five within two minutes. The day’s flowers went to a rider from the breakaway, Qhubeka-Assos’s Swiss Mauro Schmid. But the biggest gains were Bernal’s, as the Colombian added 26-seconds of buffer over his closest rival, Alexandr Vlasov of Astana-Premier Tech. Riders like Giulio Ciccone, Remco Evenepoel and Dan Martin lost several places on GC, while Simon Yates and Emanuel Buchmann advanced a few.

The Course

The sterrato came in four sections in the last half of the 162 km route. All together there were 35.2 km of gravel, with the longest and hardest the second: 13.5 km of the dirt with a 3.7 km, 8.3 percent climb called Passo del Lume Spento. After the gravel came Passo del Lume Spento once more, this time from a different, paved side, peaking 4 km before the finish in Moltacino.

An important day is about to start at the #Giro, one which will see the riders take on Tuscany's famous undulating white roads – a stage at the end of which is likely to see some important changes in the general classification. pic.twitter.com/TxfgFj2P2W — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) May 19, 2021

An eleven-rider break burst free early in the stage and yanked out a formidable lead: 13:00 at the 60 km mark. By the first 9.1-km sector of sterrato, one that was mostly downhill, the fugitives held a 14:30 gap. There was plenty of maneuvering in the peloton before the gravel.

After Sector 1 the break’s lead was down to 10:30 and the peloton was in pieces. Ineos drove the first group through the dust and Remco Evenepoel was back in Group 2 with Hugh Carthy and Alexandr Vlasov. Dan Martin was also caught out and never returned.

The Bernal and Evenepoel groups came together before Sector 2. There were no moves in the favourites group at first, but the pace dropped Peter Sagan. The gravel was streamlining the breakaway as well. On the way to Passo del Lume Spento, George Bennett and Jumbo-Visma teammate Tobias Foss bolted from the pink jersey group, but their thrust didn’t have much of a point.

Sector 3 came at the end of a descent. Again, Evenepoel was at the back. Was his lack of 2021 racing catching up to him? Bernal started to turn the screw and the Belgian was distanced.

On Sector 4, the fugitive group split. Marc Soler pushed in the favourites group and Vlasov counterattacked. Evenepoel had João Almeida working for him a minute behind.

The last trip up Passo del Lume Spento would be a paved one. Schmid and Alessandro Covi (Italy/Trek-Segafredo) led the race on the climb still 5:00 of the small pink jersey group. First Ciccone attacked but he would fade the most. Buchmann’s effort took him clear and dropped Soler. Hugh Carthy still had teammates and they set the pace. Carthy and Vlasov both made digs, but it was Bernal’s that was the crispest. The Colombian went past the German but Buchman finished only three seconds behind Bernal, which saw him leap from 15th to 6th.

Vlasov is now 45 seconds in arrears, just ahead of the consistent Damiano Caruso, with Carthy and Yates waiting in the podium wings.

2021 Giro d’Italia Stage 11

1) Mauro Schmid (Switzerland/Qhubeka-Assos) 4:01:55

2) Alessandro Covi (Italy/Trek-Segafredo) +0:01

3) Harm Vanhoucke (Belgium/Lotto-Soudal) +0:26

99) Antoine Duchesne (Canada/Groupama-FDJ) +22:35

2021 Giro d’Italia GC

1) Egan Bernal (Colombia/Ineos Grenadiers) 42:36:21

2) Alexandr Vlasov (Russia/Astana-Premier Tech) +0:45

3) Damiano Caruso (Italy/Bahrain-Victorious) +1:12

153) Antoine Duchesne (Canada/Groupama-FDJ) +2:01:55