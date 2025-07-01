Bernard Hinault on Tour: ‘French riders lack ambition’

It’s been a minute since a Frenchman won the Tour de France. Well, actually 21,024,000 minutes. Forty years ago, the great Bernard Hinault won the Tour. And although, a few years later, Laurent Fignon came… awfully close, no French rider has taken the yellow jersey all the way to Paris—erm—after the final stage. (Sorry, Professor.)

The Badger, in an interview with L’Équipe, didn’t exactly hold back on French riders or the current state of the sport.

A little pre-race motivation, Hinault-style

“There are no French cyclists who can win the Tour. There are no real champions in France at the moment. There is no one with a 1000cc engine who can make a difference. What we have are 750cc riders,” he said. “We used to win regularly. It’s a terrible finding, but impossible to ignore.”

Hinault goes on to say that he thinks the problem lies with the attitude of riders in his country.

“They have lacked ambition for years. They settle for a top-10 ranking. Take David Gaudu. He finished fourth in the Tour in 2022, but in France he was seen and treated as a winner. In my eyes, you cross the finish line first with ‘good legs,’” he said.

“On the French rider(s) he likes

He doesn’t mind former world champion Julian Alaphilippe, who will be there with his Tudor Pro Cycling team. The Frenchman left Soudal–QuickStep after eleven seasons—his entire career. Now, he will co-lead Fabian Cancellara’s team in its first Tour, along with Marc Hirschi.

“He prefers to focus on the world championships or other competitions. That’s better than labelling a top-10 ranking as a great achievement. The fact that the French riders complain about criticism is already a sign of weakness,” Hinault said. “My criticism should motivate them to prove me wrong.”

The Tour de France starts in Lille on Saturday. Canadian Cycling Magazine will be reporting daily, and man, we’d love to prove the Blaireau wrong and see a big French victory. Either way, it’s going to be three weeks of incredible racing—so be sure to check back here for reports, analyses, and photos.