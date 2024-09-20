Bernard Hinault thinks Vingegaard loves racing less than Pogačar

Bernard Hinault recently shared his opinions on two of the biggest names in pro cycling: Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar. In an interview with Cyclism’Actu, the French legend touched on several topics, including the remarkable performances of Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Vingegaard’s early end to the season. Hinault admitted he can’t quite understand why the Dane would skip the upcoming world championships in Zurich.

“He’s not the first to do this. In the past, many riders who have been in the Tour have thought to themselves, ‘Life is beautiful, why should I keep fighting?’ We can ask whether they really love cycling, because if you love cycling, you love to race and you love to win,” said the five-time Tour de France winner. “Vingegaard gives the impression that he loves racing less than Pogačar or Evenepoel.”

Speaking of the Tour: it’s been 40 years since a French rider last won it—none other than Hinault himself.

“We’ve had French riders who were strong as juniors, but they didn’t really make their mark as professionals. That’s a shame. Some foreign riders manage to confirm their potential,” he said.

However, Hinault expressed his admiration for the new generation of riders.

“The arrival of new talent has breathed fresh life into cycling. Riders like Pogačar, Evenepoel, and Alaphilippe—even if he’s not as strong as before—are always exciting to watch,” he added. “I first saw Pogačar win the Tour de l’Avenir. Since then, he has consistently proven his talent.

He’s in great form this season and is meticulously preparing for his goals. After the Tour, he skipped the Olympics because he has one thing on his mind: becoming world champion in Zurich.”

Hinault is also impressed by Pogačar’s consistency.

“Some might find it off-putting to see Pogačar always winning, but I don’t. A rider competes to satisfy themselves, not others,” he noted. “Such talent and dominance are inspiring. If you ask Eddy Merckx, he would surely say the same. We admire fighters, and Pogačar is one of them.”

The 69-year-old concluded by reflecting on French cycling, noting that while France remains a great cycling nation, it lacks a dominant champion like Pogačar.