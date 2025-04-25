Between broken bones and big plans: Inside the Forbidden Dunbar Team’s rollercoaster season

Most wold cup programs follow a well-worn track: race Europe, chase points, keep the sponsors happy. But Matty Dupelle’s Forbidden Dunbar team isn’t most programs. This Canadian enduro/DH squad is charting its own course in 2025, navigating a season full of injuries, logistics and athlete-driven schedules, all while building one of the country’s only squads focused on both disciplines.

“We’d love to be at every world cup,” says Dupelle, who manages, wrangles and supports the team. But between injuries, rule changes and school-focused athletes, that’s not in the cards yet this year.

Injury time, big time

This year’s race calendar has already taken some unexpected turns. Just days before our chat, team rider Rhys Vernor fractured his scapula racing the Northwest Cup. That follows an earlier setback for junior ripper Ryder Wilson, who’s out until at least June with his own injury.

“The priority is health,” says Dupelle. “A lot of riders rush back and end up getting hurt again. So we’re playing the long game.”

U.K. based team rider Alex Storr is also out with an elbow fracture.

Add to that another blow: team coach and all-around morale engine Magnus Manson is currently in North Carolina undergoing experimental cancer treatment for lymphoma.

“We call him team coach and team leader, he’s got a strong spirit,” says Dupelle. “He’s still planning to make it to Mountain Creek if all goes well. That’s just who he is.”

Juggling enduro, DH—and law school

While Verner and Alex Storr were initially set to hit all the enduro world cups, the focus has shifted. Now the calendar looks more Canadian—Monster pro series, Crankworx events and the Dunbar Summer Series.

Meanwhile, enduro rider Emmy Lan is squeezing in races between law school exams.

“She won Squamish last year,” Dupelle says. “But this year’s been more about hitting the books. Still, she’ll be lining up for a few key events.”

Lan placed third at last weekend’s Northwest Cup.

Then there’s John Mozell, another young talent eyeing the North American circuit with plans to rejoin the world cup scene later this summer.

More media, less mileage

Dupelle is honest about the economics of running a race team in 2025. World cup racing is expensive—and the return on investment doesn’t always match the price of airfare and UCI fees.

“We’ve shifted focus to include more media projects this year,” he says. “It’s a way to keep giving value back to sponsors while letting the riders heal and regroup.”

That’s where Dunbar Cycles steps in. The Vancouver shop doesn’t just lend its name—they’re wrenching, supporting and backing riders in a hands-on way.

“Without Rob and the crew at Dunbar, we’d be in trouble,” Dupelle says. “They’re part of the team in every sense.”

A Canadian outlier

In a country with plenty of talent but few cohesive teams, Forbidden Dunbar stands out.

“There aren’t many Canadian teams doing both enduro and downhill at this level,” says Dupelle. “There are athletes doing it, but not programs supporting it the way we are.”

It’s a balancing act: building a team culture, navigating injuries, chasing podiums and planning for the future—all while managing the day-to-day logistics that come with running a race program.

“We’ll finish the season strong,” Dupelle says. “Nobody remembers the middle part anyway.”

What’s next?

If all goes to plan, the team will race Canadian nationals, hit Crankworx Whistler and return to Europe for the final rounds of the world cup, including the world championships and the world cup finals at Mont-Sainte-Anne.