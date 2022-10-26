Beware of the truck lift gate, an absolutely dangerous obstacle for cyclists

Riding in a busy city can be stressful. There’s lots going on, unpredictable motorists, pedestrians, sometimes even other cyclists. There’s sometimes construction that can cause sketchy detours, or bike lanes that may have parked cars.

There are many more deliveries in cities by trucks or vans since the COVID-19 pandemic began and people started ordering more and more online. Which means cyclists unfortunately have to be even more aware of their surroundings than ever.

A lift gate is a device on a truck which helps lift heavier objects up to the gate of trailer or cargo area. It’s basically a mini freight elevator attached to the rear of the vehicle. On a truck or van, you’ll see a lift gate attached to the back side, right by the bumper.

If a lift gate is at its highest, it can be a meter or more above the ground, and if the driver isn’t paying attention, it can create a potentially deadly situation for a rider who is approaching.

Check out this harrowing incident for a cyclist in New York. Thankfully, they weren’t hurt but it’s just one more thing to add to the list of things we cyclists have to worry about.