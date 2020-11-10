Biking with Beyoncé: Peloton announces collaboration with the Grammy award-winning artist

Peloton, the interactive indoor cycling platform, has just announced a multi-year partnership with Grammy award-winning artist Beyoncé. The collaboration will give Peloton’s 3.6 million members access to classes curated by the 39-year old global entertainer and entrepreneur. Available on the Peloton app, Bike+ and Tread+, the classes will touch on areas of importance to her, including music, movement, fitness and wellness.

Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Peloton’s collaboration with Beyoncé was launched to commemorate Homecoming season, an annual fall celebration for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) that honours tradition and legacy. This year, most Homecoming celebrations are virtual and the first Peloton x Beyoncé classes will aim to be an extension of these online celebrations. The “themed workout experiences” will take place across multiple fitness categories, including indoor cycling, running, strength, bootcamp, yoga and meditation.

As part of the collaboration’s pro-social initiatives, Peloton and Beyoncé will also gift two-year Peloton Digital memberships to students at 10 HBCUs, including Bennett College, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College and Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Texas Southern University, and Wilberforce University, by the end of November.

“Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys,” said Beyoncé in a press release. “I’ve been a Peloton member for several years, and I’m excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way. I’m proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens.”

Beyoncé was most requested artist by Peloton’s global community, and this content will be accessible on the Peloton App. Any Queen Bey fans can access to the curated exercise content, as the app currently has a free 30-day trial period.