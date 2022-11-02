Bibic, Mitchell and Coles-Lyster head up Canadian quintet for 2022 UCI Track Champions League

New world scratch champion Dylan Bibic will be part of a Canadian quintet who will ride the boards in this season’s UCI Track Champions League starting with Round 1 in Mallorca, Spain on November 12. Canada had four riders compete in last year’s four rounds. This season there are five rounds, including back to back days in London, as in 2021.

Last season Tokyo Olympic Games gold medalist Kelsey Mitchell was third all around in the sprint category, in which there are two races: individual sprint and keirin. She took the top keirin honours in the first round in Mallorca. She’ll be Canada’s lone participant in the sprint side of things.

Bibic will get a chance to shine in his scratch specialty, one of two races in the endurance category, the other being the elimination race. He’s joined by Maggie Coles-Lyster, Sarah van Dam and Mathias Guillemette.

Canadian road and crit champion Coles-Lyster finished just off the podium last season in endurance after a good start with the top performance in the Mallorca scratch race. She was recently fourth in the omnium at the World Championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

All five Canadians were in the recent Worlds in France.

You can watch all the rounds of the 2022 UCI Track Champions League at GCN.

2022 UCI Track Champions League

November 12 Mallorca, Spain

November 19 Berlin, Germany

November 26 Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France

December 2, 3 London, England