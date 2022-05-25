Big day for Bahrain-Victorious on Giro mountain stage as Buitrago wins, Landa rises on GC

Wednesday’s Giro d’Italia mountain stage was a great one for Bahrain-Victorious, as Santiago Buitrago, second on Stage 15, won from a breakaway and Mikel Landa leaped onto the podium at the expense of João Almeida. Richard Carapaz kept in the pink jersey.

The Course

Similar to Tuesday but a shade easier, Wednesday began with an uncategorized climb right from the start in Ponte di Legno before a long descent. A Cat. 3 arrived near the midpoint of 168 km. Cat. 1 Passo del Vetriolo (11.8 km of 6.8) crested at 34 km to go and then Cat. 1 Monterovere (8 km of 9.6 percent) peaked with 8 km remaining. There was rain; it was a day for arm warmers, gilets and jackets.

It's raining today at the #Giro, but looking at this course we're confident there will be a lot of fireworks as the peloton continues its journey to Verona. pic.twitter.com/K8SAjlq5AU — Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team (@qst_alphavinyl) May 25, 2022

Another huge breakaway formed early, and the 25 riders had a 3:00 lead by the time they reached the Cat. 3 climb. There were several stage winners included: Mathieu van der Poel, KOM leader Koen Bouwman, Giulio Ciccone and Tuesday’s victor Jan Hirt, who was best placed on GC. Buitrago was there too and he crashed on the descent. Bouwman snatched the maximum points at the top.

With the breakaway splitting and re-forming up front, the gap to the peloton started to balloon. By the foot of Passo del Vetriolo, van der Poel and three others were ahead of their breakmates by 45 seconds and 6:40 in front of the peloton.

🔥 @mathieuvdpoel VDP has attacked, four men in the lead now. They have 40'' on the first chasing group ➡️ https://t.co/j8ggiiKeUQ 🔥 @mathieuvdpoel attacca! Ora sono in 4 davanti. Hanno 40'' sul primo gruppo di inseguitori ➡️ https://t.co/aq05MBZDGv#Giro pic.twitter.com/B8XCwzRafn — Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) May 25, 2022

Bouwman, Hirt, Buitrago and two others lit out after them. They made contact with 2 km to climb. Bahrain-Victorious took over from Ineos Grenadiers driving the peloton, dropping 10th-place Alejandro Valverde.

Double stage winner Simon Yates, a pre-race favourite who couldn’t hang onto the peloton on Wednesday, abandoned the Giro d’Italia.

Bouwman padded his KOM lead at the peak of Passo del Vetriolo. There was one climb to go.

Monterovere

Van der Poel and compatriot Gijs Leemreize of Jumbo-Visma descended rapidly and started up Monterovere with a 1:30 gap on Hirt, Buitrago and company, who were in discord. Van der Poel immediately stormed away from Leemreize.

Back in the peloton, João Almeida was clinging tenaciously to the back. When Richie Porte accelerated, Carapaz, Mikel Landa and Jai Hindley were able to go along. Leemreize made it back to van der Poel and then turned the tables, surging clear.

Landa attacked and Porte fell away. Hindley and Carapaz were his equals. Buitrago moved past van der Poel and started to reel in Leemreize. He caught and dispatched the Dutchman before descending to the finish line in Lavarone.



2022 Giro d’Italia Stage 17

1) Santiago Buitrago (Colombia/Bahrain-Merida) 4:27:41

2) Gijs Leemreize (The Netherlands/Jumbo-Visma) +0:35

3) Jan Hirt (Czech Republic/Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) +2:22

2022 Giro d’Italia GC

1) Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/Ineos Grenadiers) 73:19:40

2) Jai Hindley (Australia/Bora-Hansgrohe) +0:03

3) Mikel Landa (Spain/Bahrain-Victorious) +1:05

4) João Almeida (Portugal/UAE-Emirates) +1:54

5) Vincenzo Nibali (Italy/Astana-Qazaqstan) +5:48