Big GC shakeup after wet Giro d’Italia time trial

Tuesday’s 10th stage of the Giro d’Italia in Tuscany was its second time trial, a wet one in its latter half that had a major effect on the GC. Primož Roglič pulled Juan Ayuso closer but the Spaniard came within 25 seconds of teammate Isaac del Toro’s pink jersey. Daan Hoole scored his first WorldTour victory. Derek Gee’s 14th fastest time vaulted him into 12th on GC.

Three GC questions posed by the time trial

1) Could del Toro hold off teammate Juan Ayuso (+1:13)?

2) Could Gee move up the general classification?

3) Could Roglič (who crashed on his recon) reduce his 1:12 deficit to Ayuso?

The Course

Cruising from Lucca to Pisa, and twice as long as the Stage 2 time trial, the 28.6 km profile looked a lot like the first one. There was a hill in the middle and intermediate time checks at the 8.3 km and 20.5 km marks.

To no one’s surprise, Ethan Hayter (Great Britain/Soudal-QuickStep) was an early hotseat presence with 32:40. Daan “Not Hugo” Hoole was 10 seconds faster than Hayter. Another Brit, Joshua Tarling, was going great guns on the course. When he reached his minute man, Mikkel Frølich Honoré, in a curve, they almost came a cropper. Tarling fell seven seconds short.

With Hoole, Tarling and Hayter occupying the first three places, the top 20 of the GC started. Enter Derek Gee.

Gee was provisional eighth fastest at the Pontetetto time check. In Pisa, it started to rain. Gee caught his minute man Diego Ulissi and two-minute man, KOM leader Lorenzo Fortunato, before hitting the provisional seventh fastest time at the Asciano time check. He slowed down and slotted in temporarily in 14th.

The rain was really taking its toll. Roglič wasn’t even in the Pontetetto time check top 20. Ayuso, keeping teammate del Toro’s young rider jersey warm, was tiptoeing around the corners but still almost biffed. Roglič finished 15 seconds slower than Gee. Each time check revealed del Toro losing time to Ayuso.

The riders were finding pouring rain in the final 3 km. Del Toro clung on to his race lead. Roglič moved up to fifth from 10th. There was lots of mobility in the top 10.

There is a formidable Cat. 1 climb in the middle of Wednesday’s route and two Cat. 2 ascents in the final 50 km–it could be one for the breakaway.

2025 Giro d’Italia Stage 10

1) Daan Hoole (The Netherlands/Lidl-Trek) 32:30

2) Joshua Tarling (Great Britain/Ineos) +0:07

3) Ethan Hayter (Great Britain/Soudal-QuickStep) +0:10

14) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +1:00

2025 Giro d’Italia GC

1) Isaac del Toro (Mexico/UAE-Emirates) 34:11:37

2) Juan Ayuso (Spain/UAE-Emirates) +0:25

3) Antonio Tiberi (Italy/Bahrain-Victorious) +1:01

5) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Red Bull) +1:18

12) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +2:37