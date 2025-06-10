Big stage win and race lead for young Movistar breakaway rider at Dauphiné

Movistar’s young time trial ace Iván Romeo scored the biggest win of his brief professional career in Tuesday’s third stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné, triumphing from a breakaway that contained Mathieu van der Poel and Canadian Michael Leonard. It was only Movistar’s sixth victory of the season, second in the 2025 WorldTour. Romeo takes over the yellow jersey from Jonathan Milan.

The Course

The 206-km route featured 3000 m of climbing, including Côte du Château Jaune, a punchy 1.2-km ascent at 9.5 percent with 18.5 kilometres remaining until the finish in Charantonnay. It was a good day for ice down the jersey.

The first attacks on early climbs Cat. 3 Côte de Cornille and Cat. 2 Côte de la Barbate didn’t stick. Finally, a group pried out some space on Cat. 3 Côte de Malataverne, it kept growing, and soon green jersey van der Poel and Canuck Leonard were part of a lucky gang of 13. Back at the ranch, the peloton momentarily distanced Jonathan Milan for the second day in a row, but this time the Lidl-Trek Italian was clad in the yellow jersey.

By the midway point of the day, the van der Poel-Leonard-Romeo bunch was two minutes clear. At the top of the penultimate climb, Cat. 4 Col du Tracol, with 77 km to race, the lead was 1:40.

When the road kicked up on Côte du Château Jaune, the gap was under a minute. Leonard was the first to be dropped, and then the breakaway scattered all over the grades. Milan was dumped from the peloton once again, but Pogačar, Vingegaard, Evenepoel and others didn’t close in on the pared-down escape. With the exception of Leonard and a couple of others, the breakaway reunited on the run-in to the finish. It had a fine chance to succeed with 10 km to race.

Spirited skirmishing led to Iván Romeo bolting on the others.

The Spanish kid hung tough and pulled on yellow at the end of the day.

Wednesday is the 17.4-km time trial from Charmes-sur-Rhône to Saint-Péray, one with a nice lump in its middle.

2025 Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 3

1) Iván Romeo (Spain/Movistar) 4:34:10

2) Harold Tejeda (Colombia/XDS-Astana) +0:14

3) Louis Barré (France/Intermarché-Wanty) s.t.

2025 Critérium du Dauphiné GC

1) Iván Romeo (Spain/Movistar) 14:09:01

2) Louis Barré (France/Intermarché-Wanty) +0:17

3) Harold Tejeda (Colombia/XDS-Astana) +0:18