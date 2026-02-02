Bike lane costs put Halifax council at a crossroads

Sound familiar, Canadian Cycling Magazine readers? Halifax regional councillors are sharply divided over how much the municipality should spend to finish its all-ages-and-abilities (AAA) bikeway network. The cost of it is colliding head-on with calls for safer cycling infrastructure.

Council last week debated a series of staff-recommended design changes intended to shave roughly $4.7 million off the remaining cost of the AAA bikeway buildout.

According to a staff report, completing the network in Halifax and Dartmouth will require more than $66 million in additional funding. It would push the total project cost to about $85 million once finished. Construction began in 2017, and roughly 59 per cent of the 53-kilometre network is now complete.

But municipal staff are warning cheaper options will also come with trade-offs.

Proposed changes include shifting a planned multi-use pathway on Novalea Drive to an on-street bikeway. There’s also rerouting protected lanes in Dartmouth to quieter local streets, and downgrading protections along Welsford Street. While each option meets federal funding requirements, transportation planners warned that some would reduce safety, connectivity, or parking availability.

Several councillors argued the savings weren’t worth the compromise. Dartmouth Centre Coun. Sam Austin said redirecting the Highfield Park Drive route would undermine access to transit and future growth areas. He callied it “a worse option” despite the potential $3-million savings. Halifax West Armdale Coun. Shawn Cleary echoed concerns that weaker designs would discourage new riders.

Others questioned whether the investment is justified at all. Cole Harbour–Preston–Westphal Coun. Trish Purdy said limited dollars would be better spent on transit and sidewalks.

Mayor Andy Fillmore framed the debate around affordability, saying a fully AAA-rated network may no longer be realistic given current economic pressures.

After extended debate, council approved cost-saving changes for Novalea Drive and Welsford Street, while rejecting the proposed downgrade for Highfield Park Drive, keeping that project’s original design intact.

This is far from the first time in Halifax that bike lanes ruffled feathers. Back in September 2025, the recently elected Mayor proposed pausing all new bike lane construction, citing traffic and cost concerns. The motion faced strong opposition from cycling advocates. It was ultimately defeated by Halifax Regional Council. Critics argue his actions have undermined efforts to expand cycling infrastructure.

Fillmore said to the CBC the goal isn’t to cancel bike lanes but to “build cycling infrastructure in the right way.” He said that his plan was to do so, “without worsening congestion or impacting transit users, delivery drivers, or those reliant on cars.”

David Trueman, chair of the Halifax Cycling Coalition, called the plan “misguided” and politically motivated. “If you stop the pipeline, the flow is cut off. There can be untold delays and escalating costs,” he said, warning that Halifax risks losing its position as one of Canada’s leaders in active transportation.

The current mayor also has the dubious honour of being the first one to kip the Mayor’s Bike Ride. For the past 11 years, the city chief has attended the annual event–except in 2025, when Filmore decided to skip it.