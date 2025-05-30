Bike lane drama, part 19,823: New bikeway divides Toronto residents

Here we go again. A new bikeway has ignited sharp debate among downtown Toronto residents, with critics saying it creates barriers for seniors and people with disabilities, while supporters argue it improves safety and access.

At a news conference organized by the Downtown Concerned Citizens Organization, resident Sharon Danley said the project has made life harder for many: “Bike lanes restrict road space,” she told the CBC. “They’ve turned streets into parking lots. People can’t get their kids to events. Emergency services and Wheel-Trans are seriously impacted.”

Danley, who lives in the area, said curbside access is now limited. “Wheel-Trans vehicles can’t extend ramps over sidewalks. Seniors have to walk farther to catch the bus. This prioritizes able-bodied, young male cyclists over those who can’t ride.”

Majority of residents agree with bikeways

But the City of Toronto points to broad support during public consultations held between 2019 and 2021. In an email to CBC, the city said 74 per cent of respondents agreed or strongly agreed the project would meet goals of improving safety and accessibility. “Because this contract was awarded before the province’s new rules came into effect, the City can move forward,” a spokesperson said to the CBC.

Work on the bikeway kicked off in March 2024, integrated with upgrades to underground infrastructure like water mains and sewers.

Cycle Toronto’s executive director, Michael Longfield, defended the project. “You do need a network of connected bikeways to make cycling a better option,” he said to the CBC. “The Esplanade is exactly the kind of place where bike lanes should go.” The new infrastructure has cycling safety in mind—creating a safe passageway east–west in the lower end of the city. By avoiding major roads, it shouldn’t affect traffic, a major concern for some Toronto politicians.

The debate comes amid a slew of complaints about bike lanes across the province and the country. In Alberta, for example, some have called for the removal of bike lanes in both Edmonton and Calgary. Meanwhile, in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford has led a long-running campaign to remove bike lanes in Toronto. A recently passed bill now also limits municipal authority to introduce new ones. More recently, concerns in London have led many to request cancellations — and the same is happening in Moncton.