Bike lane showdown: Edmonton residents push back, province weighs in

In Edmonton’s Delton and Alberta Avenue neighbourhoods, bike lanes have become the latest flashpoint in a larger debate over local governance, infrastructure priorities, and who gets a say in reshaping the city.

Residents like Tom Ogonoski say they’re not “against cycling”, but believe the city’s $100-million bike lane expansion—part of a broader $190.8 million infrastructure plan—is being implemented with little regard for community needs.

The Edmonton bike lanes debate

“Put them where they make sense,” Ogonoski said to CityNews Edmonton. “Instead of taking away from people who are paying taxes.” Ogonoski, who has mobility issues, worries about reduced parking access, even though his personal space won’t be impacted. “There’s already infrastructure for bike lanes on 97 Street, 118th up to 124th. Why waste money on another one exactly?”

Opposition has been building steadily. According to Jeremiah Rawling, a Delton resident and capital planning specialist for Alberta’s forestry ministry, over 70 per cent of homes along the proposed bike routes have signed a petition. “They say they consulted 11,000 people in 2019. How big is Edmonton? Almost a million. And they justify this with 11,000 people?” he told the Edmonton Journal. Rawling says his goal is to give “a voice to the voiceless.”

The importance of safe cycling routes

The city maintains that the new bike lanes are part of essential street renewal, aimed at creating safe routes not just for cyclists, but also for wheelchair users and scooter riders.

But the controversy has now drawn in the province. Alberta Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen told CityNews, “I think most Albertans are supportive of bike lanes where they make sense. We need to make sure that seniors can get to their home safely.”

That comment drew sharp criticism from Edmonton city councillor Michael Janz, who warned about “interfering in what has been for centuries… local autonomy.”

While debate rages on, some residents like Chris Scott are just trying to get by. “I use my bike every single day… because I can’t afford a car,” Scott said to the Edmonton Journal. “Bike lanes make that safer.”

For now, the battle lines are drawn—between city planners and residents, between Edmonton and the province, and between two visions of how the city should move forward.

The debate in Edmonton comes amid a similar situation in Toronto. The Ontario government passed Bill 212, officially known as the Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, in November 2024. The legislation mandates the removal of bike lanes on Bloor Street, Yonge Street, and University Avenue, and requires municipalities to seek provincial approval before installing any new bike lanes that would reduce vehicle lanes.