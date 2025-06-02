Bike lane upgrades complete in Portage la Prairie

Cyclists in Portage la Prairie, Man., now have a smoother, safer way to get around thanks to new bike lanes completed along Saskatchewan Avenue.

The city’s director of operations, Jocelyn Lequier-Jobin, confirmed the work is finished, with designated cycling infrastructure stretching from 4th to 18th Street. “From 4th to 8th, they’re separated by curbs, and then from 8th to 18th, they’re up on the boulevard with grass strips in between,” she told PortageOnline.

Beyond 18th Street, the bike lanes transition into a two-way active transportation path that connects the downtown to the city’s west end. Lequier-Jobin noted that even before the project was complete, residents were already taking advantage of the partially finished paths. “Now people can go all the way to the end,” she said.

The upgrades are part of a broader effort to improve Portage la Prairie’s cycling infrastructure. Councillor Faron Nicholls said the city now boasts 16 kilometres of multi-use trails, 50 km of sidewalks and seven km of crushed rock paths.

City officials are urging residents to use the right path for the right purpose. “Where there are bike lanes on both sides of the street, they are one-way,” Lequier-Jobin said.

“For safety, it’s best to stay on the proper side and go in the same direction as traffic.”

While most of the work is complete, final paint markings will be applied once overnight temperatures allow.