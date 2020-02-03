Bill Murray helps introduce new Jeep e-bike

If you watched the Super Bowl, you may have caught Jeep’s new ad, which features Bill Murray reprising his iconic Groundhog Day role. The actor discovers the new Jeep Gladiator pickup truck and uses it to explore and enjoy new activities every day. In the ad, Murray, accompanied by the town groundhog, briefly stands on a fat bike in a snowy February landscape. He and his groundhog friend both safely wear helmets on the new Jeep e-bike, around 0:39.

The bike, made in collaboration with US-based manufacturer QuietKat, is Jeep’s first step into the e-bike market. QuickKat’s website claims the bike will have the power to go for 40 miles ( 64 km) on a single charge.

The off-road electric mountain bike, will feature 4.8” fat tires, a RockShox rear suspension and an inverted front suspension fork.

Jeep claims that the disk break e-bike will feature a 750 watt electric motor, which would make it one of the highest-torque electric bicycle motors on the market.

Jeep is not the first car company to enter the e-bike market. With the e-bike industry growing at a rapid rate, sales at an all time high and as revenue predictions to continue to grow, car manufacturers want in. In 2019 GM released an electric Brompton-style bike for a European market. Peugeot, no stranger to bikes, has a whole range of e-bikes and ŠKODA has come out with an e-bike/scooter hybrid. Jeep will join them in June 2020, with the release of this e-bike.