Biniam Ghirmay wins Trofeo Port d’Alcúdia with incredible sprint

Biniam Ghirmay is an Eritrean road cyclist who currently rides for Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert Matériaux. You might remember him as the dude who absolutely crushed the bunch sprint at the u-23 worlds last year, taking the silver. In doing so, he became the first black African rider to achieve a podium finish in the history of the road world championships. The clip of him understandably went viral, given his incredible kick. If you missed it, check it out below.

From 12th to 2nd in a matter of metres.. 😮💥 Take a bow Biniam Ghirmay 🇪🇷#Flanders2021 pic.twitter.com/GRvOV5Ysnv — UCI (@UCI_cycling) September 24, 2021

After the worlds, there was a lot of talk of him being a bunch sprinter to watch. And it seems that the hype about him was warranted. Ghirmay won the Trofeo Port d’Alcúdia in Spain, and pretty decisively as you can see below.