Biniam Girmay on the (former) Israel-Premier Tech: ‘We’re here to ride bikes, not to be politicians’

Biniam Girmay has begun 2026 in style. The sprinter took the first stage and the points jersey at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.

Speaking to Spanish outlet Marca, he spoke about his new team–NSN Cycling, as well as his ambitions for the year ahead.

“It’s amazing to start this way with the new team,” Girmay said. “The first race gives us confidence to continue in this way for the rest of the season.”

Girmay has quickly established himself as one of pro cycling’s big names At only 25 he already has 17 dubs to his name.

2025 was a roller coaster season

The 2025 season, however, was a challenging one for the Eritrean, he said.

Last year, he rode for Intermarché–Wanty before making the move to the rebranded Israel – Premier Tech.

He said the previous season was a year of “ups and downs” after a breakthrough 2024 that saw him win three stages of the Tour de France.

“This season there is a lot of pressure both on the team and on me,” he noted, “but I have learned from everything that happened last season. This year, I’m just concentrating on finding a winning mindset.”

Girmay said he likes his new team and the mix of riders. “Here we are a more global and international team, with many nationalities; I like this atmosphere. It’s very organized, and we have great companions,” he said.

Israel-Premier Tech

When asked about the team leaving behind its previous Israeli identity, he was blunt. “I don’t care. The only thing I’m interested in is the people in the team and the family atmosphere we have. We’re here to ride bikes, not to be politicians.”

The team formerly known as IPT had a tumultuous 2025, full of protests directed toward the State of Israel due to the conflict in Gaza. Although the now WorldTeam was not receiving funding from Israel, its co-owner Sylvan Adams branded himself as an ambassador of the team. Plus, the name Israel and a stylized Star of David appeared on the kit.

After protests reached a peak at La Vuelta a España, the team removed the word Israel, and referred to itself as IPT. That didn’t stop Premier Tech from dropping out as a title sponsor, along with similar sentiments from its former bike sponsor, Factor. In late 2025, the team announced it would be registered in Switzerland, and known as NSN. National champion Derek Gee-West also left the team, after a protracted contract saga that began back in August. In 2025, there were 7 Canadians on the ProTeam, now only two remain.

On 2026

Looking ahead, Girmay’s season is all about the Tour de France and the Classics.

As far as the Tour, another green jersey might not be the goal. “It’s not easy to say now. The green jersey rewards consistency; a stage win gives 50 points, so it wouldn’t be a bad idea to fight for it,” he said.

Reflecting on the 2025 world championships in Rwanda, he called the experience “incredible” and a proud moment to represent Eritrea.

On the future of African cycling, Girmay expressed optimism for his home country but acknowledged broader challenges: “For Africa, it’s more complicated since all the races are held in Europe. The main thing is to enjoy what you do, cycling, and work hard.”