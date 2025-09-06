Biniam Girmay to Israel–Premier Tech?

Biniam Girmay’s future appears settled, with reports in Belgium suggesting the 25-year-old Eritrean will ride for Israel–Premier Tech next season.

His agent, Alex Carera, hinted at the move in a social media post from Leuven this week, while Le Soir reported that Girmay has agreed to a three-year deal. The news comes as Intermarché–Wanty, where Girmay is under contract until 2028, is engaged in advanced merger talks with Lotto. In the event of a merger, only one team inherits rider contracts—likely Lotto—meaning Girmay would be free to leave. Carera is also the agent of Tadej Pogačar.

A decent 2025, but not quite as strong as the year before

The green-jersey winner at the 2024 Tour de France hasn’t added to his palmarès this season, with his last victory dating back to that Tour. Still, his résumé is impressive: 16 career wins, including Gent–Wevelgem, three Tour de France stages, a Giro d’Italia stage and a handful of one-day races. But his 2025 has not been quite as striking. He finished third overall in the green jersey and came close to a few wins so far—but still hasn’t taken a dub.

Israel–Premier Tech could bolster its Classics line-up and sprint team for the coming year by adding Girmay. For Girmay, the move would offer stability and clarity at a time when uncertainty hangs over his current team’s future.

It would also fill in a hole that may or may not be left with the departure of Derek Gee. On Aug. 9, the Osgoode, Ont., rider sent a letter of termination to IPT—although the squad says he is still under contract. The GC rider did not give an exact reason, but said recent factors made it impossible for him to stay. Despite media reports that he was in talks with Ineos Grenadiers, the Canadian—who finished fourth at the Giro d’Italia—said he has not done so, in line with UCI regulations. Gee was set to race both the Tour de Pologne and Vuelta a España, but after quitting the team, he hasn’t raced since the national championships—which he won.