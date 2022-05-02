Biniam Girmay was shocked when he received a hero’s welcome from Eritrean fans in Frankfurt

Biniam Girmay made history when he became the first African to win a one-day classic with Gent-Wevelgem in March. He’s also created an incredible fanbase not only in Europe but also in his native Ertitrea. Eritrea is a country that shares borders with Ethiopia, with a population of 6.7 million, but their most famous citizen right now, arguably, is Girmay.

The fastman from the French Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert Matériaux team arrived in Frankfurt for the Eschborn-Frankfurt race to a huge crowd of supporters. The 185 km race was won by Irishman Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Check out the lovely clip of Girmay being welcomed by so many loyal fans before the race below.