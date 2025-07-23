BIXI launches North America’s first integrated bike trailer service in Montréal

BIXI Montréal is rolling out a new way to move through the city—this time with extra cargo. It’s another example of how cycling in Quebec’s largest city continues to lead the way in Canada, and North America.

According to a statement from BIXI on Monday, the non-profit bikeshare service has launched the first trailer system fully integrated into a bike-sharing network in North America. The made-in-Montréal trailers are now available for rental through the BIXI app and can be attached to both BIXI bikes—regular and electric—as well as personal bicycles.

A helpful tradition for bike share users

“This new addition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to pushing boundaries and innovation,” BIXI general manager Christian Vermette said. “We’re not just offering bike-sharing, we’re creating a true urban mobility ecosystem.”

The trailers are designed for errands and small hauls, with a secure padlock system to keep belongings safe during stops. As of Monday, 10 trailers are available at select BIXI stations, with 50 to be deployed across the network by the end of summer.

“This new BIXI Trailer service will allow users to do their shopping and transport their belongings easily, while adopting a sustainable mode of transportation,” Sophie Mauzerolle, who oversees mobility on the City of Montréal’s executive committee, said.

The trailers were developed and assembled in the Saint-Laurent borough. BIXI says the equipment was engineered with urban realities in mind: built to be lightweight, durable, and easy to maneuver.

Users can locate, rent and return a trailer through the BIXI app. The trailers follow the same pricing structure as the rest of the service:

BIXI trailer rates

With seasonal or monthly nembership: $4 per 4 hours

One-way pass: $8 per 4 hours, then $0.20 per minute after 4 hours

$100 refundable deposit applies to one-way rentals

BIXI operates in 13 cities, including Laval, Longueuil, Sherbrooke and Westmount, with over 12,000 bikes—3,200 of them electric.

More info: bixi.com