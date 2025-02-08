Blame Canada? California city wants to rip out bike lanes, à la Ontario

In a move that’s turning heads, the San Mateo City Council has voted to take down controversial bike lanes on Humboldt Street, which are the longest in the city. The removal could cost about $830,000 CAD, with the total price tag potentially reaching $2.6 million CAD. The decision follows significant opposition from the local community, as the bike lanes were put in two years ago as part of a federally funded safety project, aimed at addressing a serious collision in 2021.

Remember South Park’s bit, “Blame Canada?” Hopefully the yanks are not getting inspired by what is happening in Ontario. The provincial government, led by Premier Doug Ford is pushing ahead with a plan to remove bike lanes from some of Toronto’s busiest streets. Bill 212, or the Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, passed in November 2024, gives the province the power to put vehicle lanes back on Bloor Street West, Yonge Street, and University Avenue—something that has drawn heavy criticism from cycling advocates. The bill also requires municipalities to get provincial approval before removing vehicle lanes to make room for bike lanes.

Back in San Mateo, the City Council’s alternative is a “bike boulevard,” which involves painting bike symbols on the road but without actual designated lanes. Critics argue that this change would fall short of what’s needed for safe cycling infrastructure. The Humboldt Street bike lanes had also removed about 200 parking spaces, a move that upset many in the community. While some residents, including students from nearby San Mateo High School, support the lanes, others, especially seniors, are worried about parking shortages and the fact that the lanes are rarely used.

Councilmember Danielle Cwirko-Godycki criticized how the bike lanes were initially installed, saying the community’s concerns were ignored. Advocates like Mike Swire argue that this decision overlooks the area’s needs, especially since nearly 20 per cent of the neighborhood doesn’t own a car. The City Council plans to collect more feedback from residents and figure out how to fund the removal.

Let’s just hope that in all this back-and-forth between the U.S. and Canada, no one starts copying each other’s ideas.